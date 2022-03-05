IMPRESSING THE BOSS: New Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch, above, picked out three Whites youngsters who had already caught the eye during his first week at the club. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Marsch was unveiled as United's new head coach and replacement for Marcelo Bielsa on Monday evening, the American's appointment announced midway through the first half of United's under-23s' fixture at Tottenham Hotspur.

Marsch's predecessor Bielsa handed a whole host of Academy graduates their debuts and the new boss has highlighted Joe Gelhardt, Crysencio Summerville and Charlie Cresswell as three youngsters who have made an immediate impression during his first week as Whites head coach.

“I am just getting started," said the Whites boss, asked about the club's umder-23s and who in particular had caught his eye.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you count Joffy as the younger group then he has been good.

"I think Crysencio has been good in the group.

"I think Charlie Cresswell comes in every day and works really hard.

"I know Joffy a little but from watching some of the U-23s and some of the first team matches but I need to get to know these young players more so I can understand what their qualities are and then how to help them continue to grow.”

Asked how he viewed the transition between the club's under-23s and the senior group and how he planned to mesh them together, Marsch reasoned: "This is the fun for me.

"When you are the manager of a club, its not just about managing the first team for me, it’s about being a leader for the entire sporting side.

"In the moment, when I talk about prioritising what we need to do, that connection and everything is probably a little bit more on the backburner.

"But in a long term process it will be very clear that we have a good connection and that we have a good way of instructing the type of football that we need to have at the first team level and then what that is like to try and develop that on a daily basis at all the different age groups and all the different levels.

"But I don’t know exactly how Marcelo did everything.

"I have had some communication and I know some of the things he did, he did a lot of really positive things and the biggest thing was just the mentality to incorporate young players and to invest in them.

"Clearly, whether you talk about the work that was done with us at Salzburg or at New York, our connection with the Academy was a big benefit for everyone involved and certainly for the first team manager.”