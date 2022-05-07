Mark Viduka remains the last player to score a Premier League hat-trick for Leeds United. His three goal salvo on a Saturday afternoon in April 2003 helped the Whites demolish Charlton Athletic 6-1 at The Valley. The Aussie striker scored 72 goals in 166 appearances during four years with the club. Other highlights include his four goals against Liverpool at Elland Road and scoring the winner at Highbury to keep the Whites in the Premier League. Enjoy these rarely-seen photos showcasing some of his best goals and memorable moments in Leeds shirt. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Mark Viduka: Photo memories of a striker to remember
He was the striker who produced a medley of memories during his time at Leeds United.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 11:30 am
