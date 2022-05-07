Enjoy these photo memories of Mark Viduka in action for Leeds United. PIC: Getty

Mark Viduka: Photo memories of a striker to remember

He was the striker who produced a medley of memories during his time at Leeds United.

Mark Viduka remains the last player to score a Premier League hat-trick for Leeds United. His three goal salvo on a Saturday afternoon in April 2003 helped the Whites demolish Charlton Athletic 6-1 at The Valley. The Aussie striker scored 72 goals in 166 appearances during four years with the club. Other highlights include his four goals against Liverpool at Elland Road and scoring the winner at Highbury to keep the Whites in the Premier League. Enjoy these rarely-seen photos showcasing some of his best goals and memorable moments in Leeds shirt.

1. Mark Viduka in focus

Mark Viduka celebrates after scoring the second goal against Besiktas during the Champions League Group H clash at Elland Road in September 2000.

Photo: Getty

2. Mark Viduka in focus

Mark Viduka celebrates scoring during the Premiership clash against Charlton Athletic at Elland Road in October 2000.

Photo: Getty

3. Mark Viduka in focus

Barcelona's Carlos Puyol tries to chase down Mark Viduka during the Champions League Group H match at Elland Road in October 2000. The game finished 1-1.

Photo: Getty

4. Mark Viduka in focus

Mark Viduka celebrates scoring against Liverpool during the Premiership clash at Elland Road in November 2000. He bagged all four goals in a 4-3 win.

Photo: Getty

