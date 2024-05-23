Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United take on Southampton in the Championship play-off final this weekend and Mark Viduka will be watching closely

Former Leeds United striker Mark Viduka will have his fingers crossed that his old team get the job done at Wembley Stadium this weekend. Daniel Farke's side take on Southampton in the Championship play-off final this Sunday with a spot in next season's Premier League the prize for the winner.

The Whites came so close to winning automatic promotion, but a wobble in form over the final six games of the regular campaign ensured they were pipped to the top two by Ipswich Town and Leicester City. Leeds had to make do with a play-off spot then and with a 4-0 win coming over Norwich City in the semi-finals, they appear to be in a good place heading into the final against the Saints this weekend.

Leeds returned to their very best in that demolition of the Canaries at Elland Road, tearing David Wagner's side apart in attack and had they been more ruthless, the scoreline could easily have been even more one-sided. Such a victory and the manner of it couldn't have come at a better time, says Viduka with the former striker believing his former club deserve to reclaim a place among English football's elite.

"I watched the game and look, I think the win against Norwich was one of Leeds' best performances in a long time," Viduka told Offshorepokersites. "[The] result was a huge moment. Four goals against Norwich, who are not a bad side, will hopefully give them a confidence boost.

"In a one-off game, anything can happen. One of the biggest rules in football is, if you don't take your chances, the opponent will go down the other end and score.

"I really don't want to jinx it and I pray to god Leeds win promotion, but I'm happy they've got a 4-0 win behind them and they're going into the game with more confidence. I hope they win promotion this year because Leeds deserve it across the course of the season."

He added: "I thought Leeds were going to win promotion automatically and not need to compete in the play-offs. They were on fire, they hadn't lost a game for around three months or something and then the international break kicked in.

"I think when Georginio Rutter suffered an injury, he came back and wasn't playing as well as he did previously. For me, he's a player that can get on the ball and create something from nothing. He's not a natural striker but he's a natural number 10.

"[Crysencio] Summerville's level also dropped off following the international break, he struggled to influence games as much as he was previously. But having gone three months unbeaten, you can't say anything negative against the team."