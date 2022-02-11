Mark Lawrenson pinpoints ‘massive’ factor in Leeds United vs Everton score prediction

Mark Lawrenson has predicted that Leeds United will come up short in their trip to face Everton this weekend.

The Whites put in a spirited showing to earn a valuable point in a thrilling comeback against Aston Villa in midweek - a result that maintained their six-point cushion over the drop zone.

For their part, the Toffees slipped to a 3-1 defeat against fellow strugglers Newcastle United in Frank Lampard’s first Premier League game in charge on Tuesday evening. The Blues took the lead in that match, but were ultimately undone by a vibrant attacking display from the Magpies.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s clash on Merseyside, however, Lawrenson has predicted that the hosts will bounce back against Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “Leeds seemed to have got some of their feistiness back in their draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday, which is important for them - it has been missing for most of the season.

“Everton have got injury problems in the centre of their defence, but they have been struggling at the back for a while now anyway, even when everyone was fit.

“I am still going for Frank Lampard’s side to win this one, but it won’t be easy and the crowd will definitely play a big part in making that happen.

“That is a big thing that Everton have as a positive now. The discord you saw in the stands when Rafael Benitez was in the dugout has gone, and of course it makes a massive difference when everyone is together and behind the team.”