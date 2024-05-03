'Don't have any': Mark Lawrenson issues strong Leeds United verdict with who wins play-offs call
Mark Lawrenson has issued a strong Leeds United verdict and declared who he thinks will win the Championship play-offs.
Daniel Farke’s Whites are heading into Saturday’s final day of the regular season needing relegation-destined Huddersfield Town to win at second-placed Ipswich Town to stand any chance of sealing automatic promotion.
In that instance, a final day Leeds win at home to Southampton would wrestle back the division’s second automatic promotion spot from Ipswich but Lawrenson believes there is no chance of that happening.
Ipswich only need to avoid defeat against Huddersfield to seal second but Lawrenson is confident that Kieran McKenna’s side will beat the Terriers, consigning Leeds to the play-offs.
Two teams out of Norwich City, West Brom and Hull City would then join Southampton and Leeds in the end of season shoot-out, in which Lawrenson says he would back whoever finishes sixth to go up.
“Leeds don’t have any chance of getting the final automatic promotion spot this weekend,” said Lawrenson, speaking to Paddy Power. “I think they’ve missed their chance.
“I’ve watched every Championship game in the last four months, and it’s been fantastic. I think Leeds just went a bit too early.
“Ipswich have been brilliant. There aren’t too many clubs who have done back-to-back promotions, they’re fantastically well managed and are a good side, and I think they deserve to finish second.
“I’m confident that Ipswich will beat Huddersfield at the weekend, but with them finishing second, it means the play-offs will be unbelievable. The top four teams will all be thinking that they should be in the top two, and if I had to put on a bet, I reckon the team who finishes in sixth, will be the one who gains promotion.”
