Mark Jackson shares early Jesse Marsch memory as Leeds United journey goes full circle

Marsch was a 23-year-old midfielder for DC United at the time whilst Jackson was a 19-year-old defender coming through the Academy ranks at Leeds who followed the end of the 1996-97 campaign with a tour of the USA.

Leeds took on DC United at the RFK Stadium in Washington DC on May 16, 1997 and Jackson lined up for Leeds as Marsch also started for the hosts.

Taking to social media, Jackson shared a photograph of himself and Marsch holding a DC United shirt with Marsch's name on the back as well as a matchday team sheet from the game.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackson wrote: "Played against each other in 1997 and pulled this out today. Full circle. Who would have guessed."