Leeds United midfielder Lewis Bate. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The Whites earned a first ever EFL Trophy victory in midweek at Boundary Park, which has left the club's academy with a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

A penalty from Crysencio Summerville, a Latics own goal and a deflected Max Dean strike was enough to earn all three points in a 3-2 victory in Group B.

United controlled the game for much of the night with a strong performance in midfield, dominating and creating a number of chances before the opening strike moments ahead of the half-time interval.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bate was at the heart of the Whites' dominance against their Football League counterparts in Lancashire, putting in an impressive performance in both defence and attack.

Leeds saw the 18-year-old's signature from Chelsea as a major coup in the summer and have been working away with the highly-rated midfielder behind closed doors at Thorp Arch.

Bate put in his most complete display in a United shirt since his arrival against Oldham and Jackson believes a pre-match chat helped guide the way towards more of what he wants to see from the midfielder.

"I challenged him to do that," Jackson told the YEP post-match over Bate's impact and control on the fixture.

"We spoke before the game and we said about that game management. I want him to be in charge of the tempo of our play and can he dictate the tempo of our play... when to switch it on and when to up our tempo and when to slow it down.

"I thought there were some really, really good signs from Lewis today in respect to managing the game. It was a team performance as it always is with us with how we play.

"We defend from the front, press as a team and everybody has to be switched on and everybody is part of the playing out in regards to our attacking player and positions and how comfortable we are on the ball.