A Leeds United under-21s outfit will begin a second crack at the EFL Trophy in Tuesday evening's clash against League Two outfit Tranmere at Prenton Park (kick-off 7pm).

The competition which is now known as the Papa John's Trophy sees teams from English football's third and fourth tier taking on the country's best Academy sides with Category One status.

Leeds got no further than the group stage last season, falling to a 7-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley which was followed by a 2-2 draw at Barrow and a 3-0 reverse at Blackpool.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TROPHY AMBITIONS: Outlined by Leeds United under-21s boss Mark Jackson, above. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

League Two trio Oldham Athletic, Salford City and tonight's hosts Tranmere are providing this season's group stage opponents - and boss Jackson is determined for his side to progress to the next stage, for which the top two go through.

Tonight's hosts Tranmere were beaten by current League One table toppers Sunderland in last season's final under former boss Keith Hill.

Micky Mellon is now back in charge of Rovers for a second time having left Dundee United back in May.

"It's going to be another proper game of football," said Jackson.

"We'll be looking forward to it. The boys like playing. The games keep coming thick and fast now but it's football as you like to play and that's what they're here for. We've got to prepare the lads for that.

"It'll be a tough ask again. It's another challenge for the boys and like I always say, it's good to have different challenges.

"We'll be ready for it. We want to compete and we want to go one step further in the competition this year and try to qualify from the group stages.

"That's our aim as a group of players and as a club. That's what we want to do.

"We'll go give it a good go and hopefully we can give a good performance."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.