Leeds United development head coach Mark Jackson. Pic: Leeds United

The Whites were beaten 5-3 at Salford City in their Group B finale on Tuesday night in a frantic encounter across the Pennines at the Peninsula Stadium.

United impressed in the final third as Max Dean, Sam Greenwood and Lewis Bate all found the back of the net against League Two opposition.

Defensively, though, Leeds were cut open and struggled to keep set-pieces at bay as Gary Bowyer's hosts struck on five occasions.

The club's development side have kept just one clean sheet across 15 games in all competitions and it proved the academy's downfall once again in midweek, leaving the tournament at the first hurdle.

"It's been the story of our season," Jackson told the YEP post-match as defeat saw United exit the tournament ahead of the knockout stages.

"We spoke before about what positives can we take from certain games but we haven't been able to transmit those for the full duration.

"From a defensive point of view there is no hiding away from it. We're too open. We give too many chances to the opposition. They have to take on information that we give them.

"The goals we conceded tonight came from areas we highlighted to the players beforehand. One thing I'll take from it is that there is lots to learn for these players. That's important. They have to learn.

"We also have to remember that winning is important - losing has to hurt. We're not in a good moment in regards to results. Winning at times needs to be everything in certain games and tonight was a must-win game.

"We had to get three points. We had to go out and do it. We just didn't deal with it. We shot ourselves in the foot after getting ahead and then we did it again.