The Whites senior outfit take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Elland Road, aiming to earn a third victory of the season after last week's win over Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Mark Jackson's development side meanwhile travelled to take on the Red Devils at Leigh Sports Village on Saturday lunchtime and were beaten 3-2 by their rivals in Premier League 2 action.

Among the names who were missing from the club's development side were Bate, Joe Gelhardt, captain Charlie Cresswell and Cody Drameh while the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Stuart McKinstry and Sam Greenwood featured.

Leeds United midfielder Lewis Bate. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Bate - who has impressed with his recent form since joining from Chelsea in the summer - was a notable miss in the late loss over the Pennines as he failed to be named on the team sheet for the first time this season.

"Lewis is fit and well," Jackson explained post-match.

"He has trained with the first team back at Thorp Arch today. He was unavailable to us for selection. He's a player who has been performing well in the 23s and he has been training well too.

"He's trained with the first team today, so we will see what has come of that."

Bate was spotted in the club's latest Thorp Arch training video ahead of the hosting of the Foxes in LS11.

The 19-year-old is yet to be included in a senior matchday squad by head coach Marcelo Bielsa since his arrival from Stamford Bridge but could be handed a first chance this weekend amid injuries.