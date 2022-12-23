Mark Jackson departs Leeds United to take up first senior management role

The 45-year-old has left boss Jesse Marsch’s coaching staff to take charge of League One outfit MK Dons and departs with glowing tributes from Whites director of football Victor Orta and head coach Marsch. Jackson began his playing career with Leeds and made 23 appearances as part of a career that then took him to Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Scunthorpe United, Kidderminster Harriers and Farsley.

Jackson then returned to Leeds after his retirement to be part of the Academy coaching setup at Thorp Arch and was appointed under-18s head coach in 2016. The coach led the under-18s to the Professional Development Northern League title during the 2017/18 campaign and was then promoted to Under-23s boss in September 2020.

Jackson guided the team to Premier League Two Division Two title in his first season, earning promotion to Premier League Two Division One. Jackson immediately impressed Marsch following the American’s appointment as Whites head coach and was named on his first team staff as Leeds battled their way to Premier League survival.

NEW JOB: For former Leeds United coach Mark Jackson. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Marsch paid a glowing tribute to Jackson upon his departure, saying: “Jacko has been outstanding during my time at Leeds United. He is a top coach, but more importantly a great person and he taught me and the other staff what it means to be Leeds. He will be sadly missed around Thorp Arch, but this is an opportunity he needs to take to grow. We will all be looking out for his results and hope he has great success.”

Whites director of football Orta said: “Whilst I am sad to let Mark leave us, this is a great opportunity for him to go and experience being a head coach and he deserves to take this next step. Not only has Jacko been instrumental in progressing many of our young players, but he has also been a really important part of Jesse’s team. We will always be grateful to Jacko and I am sure that the fans will always welcome him at Elland Road.”

