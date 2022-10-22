Dutch international defender Kenny Tete started Fulham 's first seven Premier League games of the season but the right back suffered a hamstring injury ahead of the hosting of Newcastle United at the start of the month and has not featured since. Tete did not make the matchday squad for Thursday night's 3-0 win at home to Aston Villa but Cottagers boss Silva says there is a chance that the 27-year-old could return to face Leeds.Layvin Kurzawa (calf) and longer term absentee Manor Solomon (knee) are also currently sidelined for Fulham who will be without Whites loanee Dan James for Sunday's 2pm kick-off at Elland Road . James has featured six times for Fulham since joining the club on a season-long loan, starting three times, but the Wales international is prevented from facing his parent side. Silva will, though, have Nathaniel Chalobah back from suspension now that the midfielder has completed a three-match ban for his straight red card picked up in the defeat at home to Newcastle.

Providing his team news at Friday's pre-match press conference, Silva was asked if he had any concerns about the players who featured on Thursday night and revealed: "Up to now, no. We will be working in one hour's time probably and we will start to assess the players. They will arrive at the training ground and we will start to assess them. The news from yesterday, they looked good but we have to assess them from this morning and to start to prepare for the game. But the players who were not available for last night, let's see. Kenny would be the closest to come back for Leeds or for the next one."