Marco Silva dismisses Leeds United suggestion with defence of key figure and Whites praise

Silva’s newly-promoted side enjoyed a 3-0 win at home to Aston Villa on Thursday and head to West Yorkshire for Sunday’s 2pm kick-off sat ninth following four victories, three draws and just four defeats upon their top-flight return.

Fifth-bottom Leeds have failed to win in their last seven games, five of which have ended in defeat but Silva insists that United’s recent run has no effect on his own side’s approach or drive heading to LS11.

"No, really,” said Silva at his pre-match press conference, asked if Fulham were given extra motivation by the home side’s recent results. "Our motivation comes from ourselves, from our desire to be playing at the level we are playing, to keep improving, learning from some mistakes, keep doing the right things as well. This is our own motivation.

WARM WORDS: For Leeds United, Jesse Marsch and Elland Road from Fulham boss Marco Silva, above. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

"Of course, I have to realise your opposition's style so you know what type of opponent we will play and what type of team we will play against even if they didn't take the best results in the last few games.

"All of us know what it means to play at Elland Road, what type of atmosphere there will be, the environment. Everyone that loves football loves that type of environment and it's another good opportunity for us to show our quality, our personality as a team and to deal well with that type of environment and that type of stadium and the way they play as well. I am sure they want to react and we want to keep reacting as team as well for different circumstances.

"Playing at Elland Road will be different and it's for us to prepare our players well and to recover well because it's a really short space between both games. We have to assess them and how they are and to prepare in the best way that we can."

Asked what he made to Whites boss Jesse Marsch, Silva reasoned: "It will be the first time that we have played against each other. Passion is the first thing that I can see. You can feel it even on the touchline, how he feels a game when his team is playing. He is in a particular club in these type of circumstances as well because the passion in that club is something that is natural for them as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is trying his best for his team and he is a very good manager. Last season he had a good impact on the squad when he came after Bielsa and when you come after Bielsa, Bielsa has his particular way to manage as well and he had a good impact in their squad.