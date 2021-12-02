Here are all the details ahead of Bielsa's Zoom call with broadcast companies and the written press.

When

Friday December 3, 8.15am.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Item 1 on the agenda

Team news

The injury picture at Leeds United is so much more positive than it has been of late, with Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling nearing returns to first team action. The pair could be involved in Friday's Under 23s game against Leicester City and the level of their involvement might speak to their availability for Brentford. Bielsa's plan for the duo will be a talking point when he meets the media. The severity of Pascal Struijk's knock, any fresh issues and Robin Koch's timeframe for a return are other likely questions for the head coach.

Other business

PRESS CALL - Marcelo Bielsa will speak with the media on Friday morning ahead of Leeds United's game against Brentford. Pic: Getty

Bielsa's selection possibilities, like who could start out of Rodrigo and Mateusz Klich, may come up. The Polish international started against Palace and put in a big effort before he was replaced at the break by Rodrigo. The club's record signing had an impact on the game but will be kicking himself for not scoring from a golden opportunity.

Brentford's recent performances, including their game tonight against Tottenham Hotspur, Bielsa's Championship duels with Thomas Frank and the Bees' style of play are likely to be broached and Pontus Jansson, as an ex-Leeds player and somewhat controversial figure at times, may come up.

Joe Gelhardt's place in the pecking order upon Patrick Bamford's return, the future of the left-back position and where Struijk will play long-term could be topics for discussion.

The importance of Leeds fans, who again created a remarkable atmosphere on Tuesday night, the Premier League table and how results have been somewhat favourable for Leeds are also potential talking points. Club CEO Angus Kinnear's thoughts on the Fan-led Review of Football Governance are an outside bet.

What he won't say

Brentford will fear us. Elland Road is the worst possible place for them to come on Sunday.