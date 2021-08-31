Flores left Leeds following the club's promotion from the Championship in the summer of 2020 but has now been appointed as head coach of Argentinian outfit Club Godboy Cruz.

Flores first linked up with Bielsa at Marseille after leaving Argentina to study in Ireland.

Bielsa kept him in tow when he took the head coach’s job at Lille and then brought Flores to England at Leeds.

Flores, now 40, often acted as Bielsa's translator but left the club following promotion to the Premier League.

He now takes over at Argentinian top-flight side Club Godboy Cruz following the resignation of Sebastián Méndez.

Flores will be accompanied by Rubén Rodriguez, Mauricio Silva, Cristian Tesolini and Eduardo Lagi as his backroom staff.

MANAGEMENT ROLE: For former Leeds United assistant Diego Flores, second from left, in the Argentina top flight. Picture by Dave Howarth/PA Wire.

