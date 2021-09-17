The Whites went in front through Raphinha early in the first half and although the goal turned an already unhappy crowd even further against Magpies boss Steve Bruce, they were unable to press home their advantage and conceded an equaliser to dangerman Allan Saint-Maximin.

Leeds, who had a strong penalty shout through Dan James, created a host of chances but were foiled by defensive blocks, keeper Karl Darlow and wayward finishing.

"It was a game we should have won, according to what happened in the game," said Bielsa.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY: Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, above, felt his side should have taken all three points from Friday's clash at Newcastle United. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

"We had a lot of opportunities to score and there were also a lot of options that didn't end up in danger but it would have been easy for them to be converted into danger.

"It was true the opponent also had chances. Less than us and within a transmit that was different. We dominated the game and they counter attacked. I also would have hoped we would have reduced the amount of chances the opponent created, that would have established a bigger margin between the two teams.

"A difference between the teams existed but it could have been a lot bigger if two things had happened. It would have prevented some actions they created that were avoidable and if we had increased our efficiency on one side and the capacity to have created from favourable conditions more danger."

The game left Bielsa with even more injury problems, however.

Raphinha came off with a hip problem and Luke Ayling succumbed to injury late on, having played centre-back in the absence of Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Pascal Struik. Jack Harrison missed the game having tested positive for Covid-19.

"We have four centre-backs and Ayling is number five," said Bielsa.

"If we have to resolve the absence of four of them then it is going to be complicated. The same in the position of the wingers. We count on James, Harrison, Raphinha and Summerville. To lose two of them would also make it very difficult to resolve.

"I always have confidence that in the end solutions appear."

