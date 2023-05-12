Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Marcelo Bielsa to reunite with Leeds United staff as ‘total agreement’ reached and press conference date revealed

Former Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is on the verge of being announced as Uruguay’s new head coach ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification cycle.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 12th May 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read

The Argentine has been heavily linked with a number of jobs since his February 2022 dismissal at Elland Road, but thus far has not committed himself to another club or national side. Bielsa’s 15-month sabbatical appears to be nearing an end, however, as reports in South America claim a ‘total agreement’ has been reached with the Uruguayan Football Associaton (AUF) to bring in the veteran coach to lead the national team.

Bielsa is set to work alongside members of his backroom team from his time at Leeds, including Pablo Quiroga and Diego Reyes – both of whom assisted the 68-year-old in his duties throughout his tenure at Elland Road.

Uruguayan television journalist Rodrigo Romano shared an update on social media this week, stating a ‘total agreement’ had been reached between Bielsa’s legal representatives and the AUF, with the Argentine already said to be considering which players to select ahead of June’s international fixtures.

"He will travel to Montevideo at the weekend to sign the agreement. First presentation on AUF social networks and next week an official press conference,” Romano said.

The news follows unfounded rumours that Bielsa would be open to an Elland Road return this summer, which the YEP understands are wide of the mark. Bielsa is yet to respond to the Leeds hierarchy’s correspondence requesting to name the club’s training ground after him.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Ex-Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa with assistant Pablo Quiroga during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road on August 21, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Ex-Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa with assistant Pablo Quiroga during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road on August 21, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
