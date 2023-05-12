The Argentine has been heavily linked with a number of jobs since his February 2022 dismissal at Elland Road, but thus far has not committed himself to another club or national side. Bielsa’s 15-month sabbatical appears to be nearing an end, however, as reports in South America claim a ‘total agreement’ has been reached with the Uruguayan Football Associaton (AUF) to bring in the veteran coach to lead the national team.

Bielsa is set to work alongside members of his backroom team from his time at Leeds, including Pablo Quiroga and Diego Reyes – both of whom assisted the 68-year-old in his duties throughout his tenure at Elland Road.

Uruguayan television journalist Rodrigo Romano shared an update on social media this week, stating a ‘total agreement’ had been reached between Bielsa’s legal representatives and the AUF, with the Argentine already said to be considering which players to select ahead of June’s international fixtures.

"He will travel to Montevideo at the weekend to sign the agreement. First presentation on AUF social networks and next week an official press conference,” Romano said.

The news follows unfounded rumours that Bielsa would be open to an Elland Road return this summer, which the YEP understands are wide of the mark. Bielsa is yet to respond to the Leeds hierarchy’s correspondence requesting to name the club’s training ground after him.