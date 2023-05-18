The 67-year-old Argentine was greeted by more than 300 journalists and Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) officials at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, where the veteran coach admitted he and his wife had remained for two months following his return from England, despite originally arriving for a short holiday. After speaking for an hour, Bielsa was given a round of applause by those in attendance.

It was the ex-Leeds boss’ first public appearance since his Leeds exit 15 months ago. Bielsa has been linked with jobs at former side Athletic Club of Bilbao, AFC Bournemouth and Everton, jetting over to England for talks with the latter which ultimately did not materialise in a formal offer by the Toffees’ board.

However, the Argentine was able to reach an agreement with the AUF this month, signing a deal until 2026 when he will hope to lead the national team at the World Cup hosted across North America.

Argentine Marcelo Bielsa arrives for his presentation as coach of the Uruguayan national football team, at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, on May 17, 2023. Marcelo Bielsa was named coach of Uruguay on May 15, with the task of taking them to the 2026 World Cup. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP) (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images)

Still revered among Leeds supporters for his deference to the purity of the beautiful game and supporter experience, Bielsa struck a familiar chord in his Uruguay press conference, insisting once more it is fans who make football special – the head coach’s humility also breaking through his stern, often severe, exterior.

“In the world of football there are 20 great teams and I did not coach any of them nor did they offer them to me,” Bielsa said.

"How could I be one of the great coaches in the world and never manage one?

"What we human beings want is to be loved, there is no human being who does not fight to arouse affection. In football, it is achieved by installing unforgettable memories in the collective memory and the only way is by winning.”

Whether his comments concerning football’s ‘mediators’ were intentionally barbed or not is difficult to discern, however those in attendance, many of whom journalists and broadcasters, saw the funny side in response to Bielsa’s perceived criticism.

“Football is the people and the players and then there are those who mediate between the people and the players. Those who mediate are the coaches, journalists and leaders.

“Those are the worst in football clearly, that is verified,” he added with sincerity, his demeanour unchanged throughout, despite murmurs and chuckles in the audience.

The veteran will take charge of Uruguay for the first time next month in fixtures against Nicaragua and Cuba. He says he will assess the players he is least familiar with during his inaugural international camp, but already has a good grasp on ‘three-or-four’ suitable players per position.