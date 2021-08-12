Marcelo Bielsa signs new contract as Leeds United head coach

The Whites boss said at Thursday's pre-Manchester United press conference that his contract situation had already been resolved although a new deal had yet to be signed.

But the 66-year-old has now put pen to paper on a fresh one-year-deal, running until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Bielsa was appointed as Whites head coach back in the summer of 2018 and the Argentine has transformed the club's fortunes.

IT'S OFFICIAL: Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year deal as Leeds United head coach. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

After a heart-breaking defeat in the 2018-19 Championship play-offs, Leeds stormed to promotion as champions the following season and then sealed a hugely impressive ninth-placed finish upon their Premier League return.

Bielsa's existing contract had expired this summer and the South American has regularly penned one-year deals.

Bielsa has taken charge of 140 matches during his time at Leeds and boasts a win ratio of 52.85 per cent having steered Leeds to 74 victories.

The former Argentina boss now becomes the first Leeds manager to head for a fourth season in charge of the Whites since Howard Wilkinson.

The club's second season back in the Premier League starts with Saturday's eagerly-awaited clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in a lunchtime kick-off.

“From my point of view this is an extraordinary club," said Bielsa.

“It’s not often you have a club who designates so much volume of investment to the improvement of the training.

“In this sense, Leeds have made a significant contribution economically for the tools for a manager to prepare his players to be the ideal ones.

“Everything that we need in this area, the club has resolved it with a very high investment.

“Whether that be the pitches, the facilities, the technology, commodities for the work of the players and in this sense, I am very astounded by the conduct of the club.

“I think the most important coaches that world football has would value what this club means in terms of organisation, structure and the public.”

