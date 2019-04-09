Marcelo Bielsa reveals why Under-23s goal machine Ryan Edmondson hasn't featured for Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa has admitted that his wealth of attacking options at Leeds United is the reason why Ryan Edmondson has seen his senior minutes limited this season.

The Under-23s striker took his tally to 17 for the campaign in all competitions on Monday evening in a 3-0 win over Ipswich Town in the Professional Development League.

Edmondson's form has been a major part of the Under-23s success after Carlos Corberan's side claimed the PDL North title and progressed to the final four of the Premier League Cup.

The 17-year-old has made two first-team appearances to date having been handed his debut under Paul Heckingbottom on the final day of last season and stepped off the bench against Birmingham City at Elland Road in September.

Bielsa admitted the forward is developing well at Thorp Arch but conceded that players with more experience were ahead of him in the pecking order.

"He’s a very young player," said Bielsa.

"In this moment in his position players like (Kemar) Roofe, (Patrick) Bamford, Tyler Roberts have played.

"There’s a very important difference, I'm talking about experience, between these three players and Ryan but he has made a very good improvement from the beginning of the season."

Edmondson said of his own first-team ambitions recently: “I think it's always a push for any player.

“I’ve had a taste of it last year and this season.

“The hunger for it is still there and it always will be. I’ve just got to keep pushing, working hard, keep scoring goals and see where it takes us.”