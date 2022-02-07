The Whites striker's season has been ravaged by a series of injuries, ever since he picked up a complicated ankle problem at Newcastle United in September. That issue kept him out of the team until December but he then damaged his hamstring celebrating a last-gasp equaliser having come off the bench against Brentford at Elland Road.

The striker came close to a comeback last month but wasn't risked for either game against West Ham United and then suffered an injury to the sole of his foot that forced him to miss the home clash with Newcastle United.

He, along with Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Junior Firpo will be unavailable for Bielsa at Villa Park.

"Cooper and Phillips are in the final stages of their recovery from their operations, Firpo is in the final stage of his recovery, he'll be available next weekend or the following one and Bamford hasn't improved," said the head coach.

"He continues to have problems with the bottom of his foot and he hasn't started jogging so his situation continues the same way."

Both Phillips and Liam Cooper returned to the grass at Thorp Arch last week, stepping up their recovery from hamstring injuries. Phillips underwent surgery for the damage he sustained against Brentford and Cooper limped out of the same game having fallen awkwardly.

Jamie Shackleton hasn't played since the 7-0 beating at Manchester City in December thanks to an Achilles problem, while Adam Forshaw and Firpo suffered hamstring issues in the Premier League fixture at West Ham United in January.

FRUSTRATING SEASON - Leeds United's first choice striker Patrick Bamford has made one substitute appearance since September thanks to a series of injuries. Pic: Getty

Bielsa will again be able to count upon Shackleton, Forshaw and Charlie Cresswell, who has been missing since mid-December with a shoulder problem.

"Shackleton, Forshaw and Cresswell are all healthy now," said Bielsa.