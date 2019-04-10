Marcelo Bielsa reveals last-minute check on Pablo Hernandez before Leeds United midfielder's classy display at Preston

Poor form is always temporary with Pablo Hernandez and the midfielder was back in the usual routine with a pass completion rate of 92 per cent in Leeds United’s victory over Preston North End.

Hernandez lost his way momentarily in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City, failing to make anything work, but he rode that display and a heavy knock to his ankle to help Leeds through a game against Preston the club had to win.

Leeds placed Hernandez in a protective boot after the trip to Birmingham amid concern about his left ankle and he was given 48 hours of treatment ahead of last night’s fixture in the hope of making Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Bielsa promised to leave Hernandez out if any doubt about his fitness remained but United’s head coach revealed after a 2-0 win that the Spaniard’s condition was still open to question when the pre-match warm-up began.

Hernandez had already been named in Bielsa’s starting line-up by that stage and went on to contribute to a victory which edged Leeds back into the Championship’s automatic promotion zone.

Bielsa is optimistic that the 34-year-old will be fully fit for Saturday’s derby with Sheffield Wednesday having come through the Preston clash comfortably.

“We didn’t know how he would be and he was waiting until the warm-up before the game,” Bielsa said. “But it was a good warm-up for him and he did well in the game.

“From (Tuesday morning) morning, he started to make us feel that he was well and he finished the 90 minutes fine.”