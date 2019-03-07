Marcelo Bielsa reveals Jack Clarke comeback plan as Leeds United remain unchanged for Bristol City trip

Jack Clarke will make his comeback from illness with Leeds United's development squad next week.

The 18-year-old has been missing for over a month after he collapsed during the second half of Leeds' 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough at The Riverside.

Clarke was given the all-clear to return to first-team training this week following a number of tests, with a virus believed to be the reason for his health scare.

The winger was taken to hospital during United's draw with Boro on February 9 before being discharged later that night and spending the evening under the supervision of the club's medical chief, Rob Price.

"He will play next week an Under-23s game and after that will probably be able to be among the group," head coach Marcelo Bielsa said.

Carlos Corberan's Under-23s entertain Charlton Athletic at Elland Road on Monday evening.

Bielsa confirmed that he will stick with the same starting line-up for the fourth game in a row as United make the trip to Bristol City this weekend.

Kiko Casilla remains in goal behind a back four of Luke Ayling, Pontus Jansson, Liam Cooper and Gjanni Alioski.

Kalvin Phillips will play as the deep-lying midfielder in a 4-1-4-1 formation with Tyler Roberts and Mateusz Klich providing support to lone striker Patrick Bamford.

Jack Harrison and Pablo Hernandez will again be the wide men.

Kemar Roofe remain sidelined with a knee injury, with no firm timeframe set for his return, while Adam Forshaw is expected to rejoin Bielsa's squad in the near future.

"He is making progress," Bielsa said of Forshaw.

"Progress is slower than what we thought but we think he is close and his problems are almost over. We'll be relying on him soon.

"His recovery lasted longer than we thought. We thought it would be faster but the fact that it's taking longer is a basis for him to come back in a better shape."