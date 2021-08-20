Marcelo Bielsa outlines the three aspects of Leeds United's game that are key to Whites growth

Argentine head coach Bielsa is now into his fourth year at Elland Road and the 2021-22 Premier League season began with a 5-1 hiding against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Bielsa, though, said the blame for the defeat rested with him and says there are three core areas of his side's play which are most linked to how his team will develop.

Leeds will look to record their first victory of the new season in Saturday's clash against Everton at Elland Road as the Whites bid to kick on from last season's ninth-placed finish as a newly promoted side.

STEPS TO GROWTH: Outlined by Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa explained: "When I imagine the steps we have to make to keep growing as a team, the fundamental aspects, the main thing that makes our team grow is based on three aspects.

"For the opponent to attack worse or for their forwards to be worse, we need that the build up of the opponent is difficult for them so that their forwards don't receive balls comfortably.

"That is one key aspect of our game, especially when we play against teams which are better than ours.

"The other aspect that is key is to be very careful in the management of the ball in our own half because if we lose the ball when we are distributing an attack and if we lose it close to our own goal, we are out of position and we don't have a lot of time to get back in position and to avoid that the opponent takes advantage and creates danger.

"The third aspect which is an aspect over which I am criticised a lot is to maintain a defensive structure with a lot of control over the attackers, avoiding the persecutions that take our players when the opponents are attacking far away from the positions that they initially played."

Applying those three aspects to the opening weekend defeat at Old Trafford, Bielsa added: "Over these three aspects and over the management over the times in the game, this is the things that we worked most on.

"So all the things that I tried that the team had against a great opponent, we didn't manage to put into practice.

"So that without deflection is my responsibility but for one reason in particular: because I count on a group at a disposition to work also with enthusiasm and also integrate to the ideas I transmit to them.

"So if you analyse the unbalances that happened in the game that we lose, they are all linked with things that we are constantly trying to develop."

"Marking in possession, the experience to manage the times in the game, the moments in the game, they are all things that we talk about constantly.

"And I insist that when you coach a team with players who are so generous, so identified and so professional, then the coach or the manager does not manage to achieve what he is looking for then it is the fault of the manager and not of the players.

"I give this such a long explanation so that there is no doubt that the responsibility of the defeat is because of an error in the function that I have.

"And I have argued it in a sufficient manner so that you guys know that it is true."

