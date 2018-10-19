Marcelo Bielsa on how Pablo Hernandez' Leeds United return could benefit Samuel Saiz

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed how the Whites have managed Pablo Hernandez' injury and whether his return to the starting line-up could help free up Samuel Saiz.

Hernandez has been sidelined since late August after a relapse of a muscle injury in the Spaniard's leg meaning the creative burden in the United side has fallen heavily on Saiz.

Bielsa though believes that the 33-year-old's return could have a positive impact on both Leeds and his compatriot: "Pablo has a positive influence on all the team and Samu is a member of the team. It could happen, or not.

"They speak the same language, they are from the same country. They both have a strong personality and they can be independent from each other."

The Argentine admitted that although Saiz hadn't been involved directly in any goals for the Whites in recent games he remains one of the most important players in his squad.

"In our team he’s one of the few players who can give a solution to the team," Bielsa said of Saiz' ability.

"This is his main skill. And when you ask the player to do what he does the best it’s never a burden. You have cycles, seasons, moments, states that can affect or improve each player. Saiz is a different player. Samu’s one of the few players with this feature in the Championship."

Hernandez looks set to return to the Leeds squad against Blackburn Rovers and may even make his first start for the club since August 25.

Bielsa, who was speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Ewood Park, admitted that if he is called upon it will only be because he is ready and has been managed correctly by the medical staff at Thorp Arch.

"We have many tools to evaluate the performance of each player: the physical performance, the technical performance and the expressions of personality," the 63-year-old said.

"When you take into account all these possibilities the margin of mistake becomes smaller, but we have to admit also intuition is important in our job."