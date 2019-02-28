Marcelo Bielsa names unchanged Leeds United line-up for West Bromwich Albion clash

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named the starting same line-up for the third time in just six days ahead of the showdown with West Bromwich Albion.

United welcome the Baggies to Elland Road on Friday evening in the Championship as third plays fourth with just four points separating the two sides.

The Whites face their third outing in less than a week but Leeds boss Bielsa has revealed that the same eleven that faced both Bolton Wanderers and Queens Park Rangers will once again start the fixture against Darren Moore's men.

The Argentine's side fell to a 1-0 defeat at Loftus Road on Tuesday night but will be looking to get back to winning ways after the 2-1 weekend victory over Wanderers.

Leeds will opt for Kiko Casilla in goal with Luke Ayling, Pontus Jansson, Liam Cooper and Gjanni Alioski completing the back four in Bielsa's favoured 4-1-4-1 formation.

Kalvin Phillips will sit in front of the defence with Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts chosen as the two more advanced midfielders.

Patrick Bamford will lead the line with support from Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison as the wide men.

The return of Gaetano Berardi and Barry Douglas to the matchday squad in midweek was a welcome boost for United and they are expected to be involved alongside Izzy Brown who stepped off the bench in west London to make his long-awaited debut for the club.

Midfielder Adam Forshaw remains sidelined while Jack Clarke is also continuing his recovery after his collapse at Middlesbrough with no timeframe on his return.