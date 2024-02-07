Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson believes Leeds United are better equipped to win promotion this season than they were under Marcelo Bielsa. The Whites are well positioned in the Championship table as they prepare to make a push for a spot in the top two over the final 16 games of the Championship season.

Daniel Farke's side are third at present, a point behind Southampton, who are currently on a run of 24 matches unbeaten in all competitions, and as the competition intensifies, they'll fancy their chances of avoiding the lottery of the play-offs. Leeds are in fine form themselves, of course, with their win over Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night ensuring they are unbeaten in eight in all competitions and they'll be looking for their sixth straight win in the Championship this weekend against Rotherham United at Elland Road.

Grayson, who spent just over three years in charge of the Whites, understandably likes what he sees from Farke's side heading into the final third of the campaign and he believes the attacking strength in depth the German has at his disposal might just be the difference.

"I think their recruitment has been really good in the summer, Ampadu and Rodon at the back have been excellent," Grayson told Talksport. “But they’ve got probably as good attacking options, not just the two wingers, centre-forward and attacking midfielder that play every week, but the lads coming off the bench, they know they’ve got to be on their toes.