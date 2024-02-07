Marcelo Bielsa Leeds United claim made about Daniel Farke by former manager
Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson believes Leeds United are better equipped to win promotion this season than they were under Marcelo Bielsa. The Whites are well positioned in the Championship table as they prepare to make a push for a spot in the top two over the final 16 games of the Championship season.
Daniel Farke's side are third at present, a point behind Southampton, who are currently on a run of 24 matches unbeaten in all competitions, and as the competition intensifies, they'll fancy their chances of avoiding the lottery of the play-offs. Leeds are in fine form themselves, of course, with their win over Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night ensuring they are unbeaten in eight in all competitions and they'll be looking for their sixth straight win in the Championship this weekend against Rotherham United at Elland Road.
Grayson, who spent just over three years in charge of the Whites, understandably likes what he sees from Farke's side heading into the final third of the campaign and he believes the attacking strength in depth the German has at his disposal might just be the difference.
"I think their recruitment has been really good in the summer, Ampadu and Rodon at the back have been excellent," Grayson told Talksport. “But they’ve got probably as good attacking options, not just the two wingers, centre-forward and attacking midfielder that play every week, but the lads coming off the bench, they know they’ve got to be on their toes.
“Gnonto has done well in his last couple of games but for the last couple of months he’s hardly been off the bench, and you’ve got Anthony, Piroe, I think they’ve got some really attacking options. I think they’ve got some really attacking options, Bamford has got back into the team and started hitting the goals as well so that competition for places and quality can really be the difference. I think they’ve got that difference this year compared to the Championship-winning team when they last went up.”