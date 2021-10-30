The 24-year-old wide man impressed in his debut Premier League campaign with the Whites last year, bagging eight goals and eight assists in the top flight.

He is yet, though, to find the back of the net or notch an assist this term in league action across seven games for Leeds.

The summer arrival of Dan James and the form of fellow winger Raphinha along with the emergence of Crysencio Summerville has put Harrison's starting spot under increased pressure.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. Pic: Getty

Bielsa - who takes his side to face Norwich City on Sunday afternoon searching for a second league win of the season - discussed Harrison's start to the campaign in his pre-match press conference.

"You ask me a question where you know that I can't praise his performances up until now," Bielsa said ahead of this weekend's trip to Carrow Road.

"But what's happening to Harrison is happening to all our players in the squad, where they have better or worse moments and nobody is able to maintain a regular consistency in their performances,especially when they are playing in attack.

"Harrison is a player with a lot of resources to be able to play on both wings and we've enjoyed his contributions. Harrison will continue to shine or will shine again in proportion to the faculties that he has and it's my job to put him in situations in the game where he's able to shine and to make him as important as I feel that he is.

"Of course any question that invites public criticism for my players, I reject."