Marcelo Bielsa issues update over Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford following Bristol City victory

Patrick Bamford will undergo scans on a knee injury tomorrow but Marcelo Bielsa is hopeful that the striker will play at Reading on Tuesday after hurting himself scoring the winner against Bristol City.

Bamford produced an eighth-minute finish at Ashton Gate but collided with a post after bundling the ball into the net and limped on into the second half before being substituted on 57 minutes.

His seventh goal of the season proved crucial as Leeds ground a 1-0 victory at Ashton Gate to hold onto second place in the Championship.

United dropped out of the automatic promotion places earlier in the day after Sheffield United’s lunchtime victory over Rotherham United but kept their nerve to remain in the top two with 10 games to play.

Bamford’s fitness is a concern, however, with Kemar Roofe out until next month and the forward sat in the dug-out with ice on his leg during the closing stages. He has already missed two extended spells this season with knee ligament damage.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips was also hampered by a twisted ankle suffered before half-time but played through to the final whistle.

Bielsa said: “We’ll see by Tuesday how they are. I think they will be available but it wouldn’t be sensible to predict their situations.

“Bamford’s (injury) was an impact injury and it prevented him from reaching his maximum speed. It’s not a muscular injury. I could have taken the decision (to substitute him) earlier but for us we need to make movements on the pitch to attack and press the opponent.

“Bamford is very important in this and because he’s so important I didn’t want to take him out of the game. But I saw his performance weakened us a little after the goal.”

Tyler Roberts finished the clash at Ashton Gate alone up front and having controlled the first hour, Leeds survived under pressure as seventh-placed Bristol City attempted to force an equaliser.

United’s 21st league win of the term moved them back in front of Sheffield United, who visit Elland Road for a potentially pivotal showdown next Saturday.

“In the first hour of the game we could have had a different score,” Bielsa said. “In the last 15 minutes the opponent could have drawn the game. In the last 20 minutes we didn’t have the ball but the team showed a lot of experience.”

Leeds have taken six points from their meetings with Bristol City and City manager Lee Johnson admitted his side had struggled to find their flow in the face of United’s intensity.

Goalkeeper Kiko Casilla dealt with the best of the hosts’ chances, denying Marlon Park and substitute Matty Taylor.

“It was probably the right result,” Johnson said. “We could have got a draw but it was a competitive, scrappy, horrible game and I was disappointed with our quality.

“You also have to give them credit for the way they hassled and harried us. It was a tough day at the office but one that we expected to be tough.”