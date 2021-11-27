Marcelo Bielsa issues Brighton warning as Seagulls look to enhance outstanding recent Whites record

Graham Potter's side beat Bielsa's newly-promoted Whites home and away last season as January's 1-0 victory at Elland Road was followed by May's 2-0 home success at the Amex.

Brighton have won eight of their last nine games against Leeds but whilst Bielsa says last season's contests are purely referential, the Whites boss is full of respect for tonight's hosts.

The Seagulls began the 2021-22 campaign with four wins out five but Potter's side have now gone seven games without a win, five of those fixtures ending in draws.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WE MEET AGAIN: Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, left, and Brighton boss Graham Potter, right, before last season's Premier League clash at Elland Road in January. Photo by JOHN SIBLEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Leeds are heading to the Amex sat fourth-bottom, eight places and six points behind ninth-placed Brighton.

“They are a team that is flexible in the way that they line up and they play players in different positions," said Bielsa.

"They do this very naturally and efficiently.”

Asked whether there was anything to be learned from last season's contests, Bielsa reasoned: "They are referential but that’s about it because every game is new.”

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.