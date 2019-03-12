Marcelo Bielsa hails Leeds United captain Liam Cooper as the ultimate professional

Marcelo Bielsa has praised Leeds United club captain Liam Cooper saying "you can't find a better professional" than the Whites centre-back.

Cooper became just the 12th player in United's history on Saturday at Bristol City to lead the team out for the 100th time.

The 27-year-old has been skipper for the last 18 months in official capacity following his move to Elland Road from Chesterfield United in 2014.

Bielsa, who lets his players choose his captain, spoke in glowing terms of the central defender ahead of tonight's Championship clash with Reading.

"The fact that he represents his team-mates is by itself a virtue," Bielsa said of his captain.

"It’s not up to me to describe the virtues the players recognised in him when they chose him, but I can tell you what I'm impressed about.

"You can't find a better professional than him. He feels love from his profession apart from the fact it’s his job

"He is generous and prioritises the needs of his team-mates before his own needs. He’s always willing to help the others rather than asking for help.

"He is always very present in times of adversity and he is very discreet when the team is successful. He doesn’t like the notoriety."

Asked about his improvement this season, he said: "The skills that he is showing now this season are the same ones that I saw last season."