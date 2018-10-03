Marcelo Bielsa gives injury update over Leeds United defender Barry Douglas

Leeds United were analysing Barry Douglas’ fitness today after the defender pulled a muscle during last night’s win at Hull City.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa looks set to be forced into a change at left-back for the first time this season with Douglas a doubt for Saturday’s Championship game against Brentford.

Leeds United defender Barry Douglas.

Douglas has been ever present in the league since his £3m move from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer but he limped from the pitch at the KCOM Stadium with eight minutes to go and was due to undergo examinations today.

Bielsa moved Stuart Dallas to the left side of defence as Leeds closed out a 1-0 victory but conceded afterwards that Dallas “plays far more on the right than the left”.

Douglas’ injury could now open the door to Tom Pearce, the 20-year-old who broke into United’s first team towards the end of last season.

Pearce was an unused substitute at Hull having featured in a development-squad win over Nottingham Forest on Monday afternoon. Bielsa has previously used him in the League Cup this term.

The loss of Douglas, however, would be a setback for Bielsa, who has dealt with a constant string of injuries since the final fortnight of pre-season.

Douglas has started all 11 league games so far and produced three assists.

“He has a muscular problem,” Bielsa said after full-time at Hull. “We don’t know how serious it is.”