Marcelo Bielsa' s latest Leeds United injury update

Marcelo Bielsa was asked to assess whether any of his seven injured players would be available for the Boxing Day clash at Liverpool.

Leeds were without 10 players in the 4-1 defeat to Arsenal at Elland Road on Saturday with Junior Firpo suspended and Diego Llorente absent due to Covid.

Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa watches on at Elland Road. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Jack Harrison limped off against the Gunners but it is believe to just be an impact injury. Bielsa gave an update on the other seven of his squad who are currently in the treatment room.

"[Liam] Cooper has a long period of recovery, [Kalvin] Phillips has a long period of recovery," Bielsa said post-match.

"[Charlie] Cresswell has a long period of recovery, Bamford and James, no - they're not that long but I can't tell you if they're going to be available for Liverpool.

"Rodrigo Moreno has a problem in his heels and this has made him inactive in the past two weeks. The way to heal or cure this injury is to manage the pain so it disappears.

"The injury of Rodrigo is something that's not very frequent. In Pascal's [Struijk] case in the Premier League you have this injury once or twice a season, it also demands the pain disappears for him to be able to play.

"With respect to Rodrigo he's not going to play against Liverpool and Pascal I place him on the same range as Bamford and James. They are all subject to the evolution, I never not give up information that I possess."

Premier League clubs to meet on Monday

Premier League clubs are scheduled to meet today to discuss the current Covid situation which is wreaking havoc on the top flight currently.

Six fixtures were postponed across the weekend due to virus outbreaks across a number of squads.

Reports have said that one thing that the Premier League may explore is postponing a round of fixtures due to take place between Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

If this were to happen, it would mean Aston Villa's visit to Elland Road on December 28 would be rescheduled - though there are already doubts over this fixture due to Covid in the Villa camp.

Adam Forshaw admits 'times are tough' for Whites

"Times are tough for us at the moment, there's no denying it," said Forshaw, post-Arsenal.

"Without making too many excuses we have got Covid cases this morning, we have got illness in the group, nine fit first team players unfortunately so we are stretched.

"We are counting on young lads and hopefully it will be good experience for them to help us in the future.

"We weren't great again in the first half [against Arsenal] unfortunately and we rallied at half time and I felt like we put a performance in second half.