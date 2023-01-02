While some got tattoos or painted murals of the idiosyncratic Argentine, Whites fan Stephen Deacon opted to show his appreciation by creating a batch of gnomes that depict Bielsa in the way that many will remember him – sat on a bucket, hands together and with a piercing stare. Now ten months after Bielsa’s departure from Elland Road, Mr Deacon has decided to bring the production of the ‘El Loco Gnome’ to an end.

What originally started as a Covid lockdown project in the Summer of 2020 by Mr Deacon at his home in Scarborough to mark the club’s promotion to the Premier League, the popularity of the tribute to the former head coach has led to thousands of sales in 35 different countries including USA, South Korea, Indonesia and Marcelo’s homeland of Argentina. Buyers have sent Mr Deacon pictures of their gnomes visiting the likes of Sydney Opera House and Mumbai and one of them has even been spotted on stage with the Kaiser Chiefs.

After selling out a sixth batch in the run up to Christmas, the finishing touches have been made to one final batch of 100 of the hand painted statues, which are now available to purchase online.

The final batch of 11 gnomes depicting ex-Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa have gone on sale

Pre-orders of the batch after Marcelo’s departure in February 2022 helped raise over £1,200 for former Leeds skipper Brendan Ormsby’s Dementia Fundraiser and sales since November have funded a forthcoming Leeds United Supporters’ Trust mural, which will be unveiled soon.

Mr Deacon said: “With rumours of his departure and thinking nobody would want one, I actually cancelled the order of the casts we use to make the Gnomes when the third goal went in during Marcelo’s final game against Spurs.

“What followed in the next 48 hours was an outpouring of requests on social media to create more as Leeds supporters around the world wanted a souvenir of his time at Elland Road.

“Two years on since this project started, I never thought I would still be making them but I’m delighted it has helped some good causes along the way.””

Images of the 'El Loco Gnome' have been shared from around the world.