Marcelo Bielsa explains Raphinha difficulties in Leeds United defeat to Liverpool

Raphinha was demoted to the bench for Sunday's fixture against Manchester United at Elland Road but came on at half-time and was restored to the starting line up for Wednesday's contest at Anfield.

But United's Brazilian international failed to produce any spark as Leeds were thumped 6-0 and the winger finished the game with a passing success rate of just 55 per cent, the lowest of any outfield player on the pitch.

The defeat left Leeds just three points above the drop zone ahead of Saturday's Elland Road date against Tottenham and Bielsa has outlined the problems Leeds and Raphinha encountered against the Reds.

DIFFICULTIES: For Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, centre, as even star winger Raphinha was unable to shine in Wednesday night's 6-0 thumping at Liverpool. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

Asked what he had made to Raphinha's performance at Anfield - and if he was satisfied how he played without the ball - Bielsa said: "When he had to defend he defended always, better in the second half than the first.

"In regards to his unbalancing offensively, he had occasions where he could impose his ability.

"We were very isolated without the capacity to combine in attack with the only option being an individual resolution.

"It's very difficult for us to combine and to offer company to our attackers, they played very isolated."