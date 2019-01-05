Marcelo Bielsa explains decision to name Leeds United's starting line-up early for QPR FA Cup tie

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says he wanted to name his starting line-up early for this weekend's FA Cup tie against Queens Park Rangers to make it clear he wasn't disrespecting the competition.

Bielsa took the unprecedented step of naming the team he will select ahead of the third round clash at Loftus Road on Sunday during his pre-match press conference giving a detailed breakdown of why each player will feature.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites head coach said he decided to make it known about why he had selected certain players to make it clear he wasn't treating the cup competition with a lack of respect.

United's squad has been hit with a number of injuries and as expected the Argentine will give those who featured heavily over the festive period a rest from match action.

There are also a number of knocks among the Whites first team ranks and Bielsa believes the FA Cup provides the perfect opportunity to give minutes to those who need them whilst allowing his key players to rest up for the gruelling Championship campaign.

"It’s not convenient to give the starting line-up two days before the game because between now and Sunday many things could happen," Bielsa admitted on Friday.

Marcelo Bielsa names Leeds United starting line-up for QPR clash and reveals fresh Barry Douglas injury concern

"That’s why I don’t usually do this, because it could change. At this moment our opponents know more about us than we do about them. We don’t do it because it’s efficient. We do it because we want to increase the precautions.

"When I started to be a head coach we had three staff, now we have 15, five times more. It hasn’t made the game better, but there is more work for our profession. That’s why for me to name it or not, it’s not very important.

"I wanted to give it today because the general opinion of my decisions is important to me. I wanted to explain case by case that I did not disrespect the competition because the destinataries of the competitions are the fans and they have a link with the shirt and we can’t betray them."

Who did Marcelo Bielsa reveal was starting against Queens Park Rangers? Read the full story here.

(Expected) Leeds United starting XI vs QPR: Peacock-Farrell, Shackleton, Ayling, Halme, Davis, Forshaw, Baker, Roberts, Clarke, Alioski, Harrison.