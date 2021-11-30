Leeds spent 15m euros to sign the 25-year-old from the Spanish giants in July following former Whites left back Gjanni Alioski' s exit from the club after his contract had expired.

Firpo featured in United's first two league games of the new season but that was then hit by coronavirus and afterwards suffered a muscular injury upon returning to the side.

After missing five games, the left back returned to the team as a second-half substitute in this month's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur and was then back in the starting XI for Saturday evening's clash at Brighton.

BACKING: From Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa for Whites left back Junior Firpo, top, pictured grappling with Tariq Lamptey in Saturday's goalless draw at the Amex. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

The defender endured a torrid return to the side facing Brighton's Tariq Lamptey, Firpo booked for fouling the right wing back after five minutes and then taken off at half-time.

Bielsa, though, has provided a positive update about the progress of the Dominican Republic-born player ahead of Tuesday night's clash against Crystal Palace at Elland Road.

“Junior is a player that is growing as he puts minutes together," said Biela.

"His performances have been improving until he had an interruption due to injury and now he is progressively recovering his best form as it happened like so at the beginning of the season.

"The last game was a difficult game for us down the right sector of the opponent, he suffered a caution early on and that conditions the player with the freedom that he has to go and win the ball and the coordination down the left did not give him the back up that he would usually have.”

