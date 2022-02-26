Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa decision awaited with head coach's position under threat

Leeds fell to another heavy defeat in Saturday lunchtime's clash at home to Tottenham Hotspur who raced to a 4-0 success as Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son all bagged a goal apiece.

The reverse followed Wednesday night's 6-0 hammering at Liverpool which came just three days after a 4-2 loss at home to arch rivals Manchester United.

Leeds now have the worst defensive record in the division having shipped in 60 goals in 26 games.

DECISION AWAITED: On Marcelo Bielsa's job as Leeds United head coach following Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road, above. Photo by JON SUPER/AFP via Getty Images.

Burnley's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace has left the 16th-placed Whites just two points clear of the drop zone but the Clarets have two games in hand, as do fourth-bottom Everton who are a place and a point below the Whites.

The Leeds board are now faced with a decision to make on the head coach's position with 12 games left of the Premier League campaign.

Reports suggest that Jesse Marsch is the man Leeds would try to bring in to replace the Argentine.