Shackleton limped off during Tuesday's defeat at the Etihad and James, who was withdrawn at half-time, has now joined him in the treatment room.

"Shackleton and James are out and Koch is available, that's the novelties," said Bielsa in Thursday morning's press conference.

"Shackleton has a problem in his Achilles tendon and James has a problem in his aductor muscles."

Koch has been out since he picked up a pelvis injury in the first game of the season at Manchester United and although his comeback was delayed by a recent bout of illness, his return this weekend is a rare example of good news for Bielsa in a torrid injury crisis.

The German international has not featured in the Under 23s but Bielsa says the time he has spent in training is enough to at least consider playing him.

"It not an evaluation we'll make just yet," said Bielsa.

"Ayling came back to start after 45 minutes with the 23s. Koch has accumulated training sessions here that are sufficient."

INJURY CONCERN - Daniel James came off at half-time in Leeds United's 7-0 defeat by Manchester City in midweek. Pic: Getty

Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper have all been missing with hamstring problems and face an extended period on the sidelines.

Rodrigo is battling bilateral heel pain and Pascal Struijk suffered a rare foot injury in training when two bones collided.

Leeds host Arsenal at Elland Road on Saturday, before games against Liverpool, Aston Villa and Burnley in the new year.

Elsewhere, Brentford boss Thomas Frank has called for this weekend's Premier League games to be postponed amid rising Covid cases.

The Bees currently have a combination of 13 players and members of staff isolating and saw their midweek game against Manchester United called off due to an outbreak at Old Trafford.