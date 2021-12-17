Marcelo Bielsa clarifies Leeds United's January transfer stance

“I never said I don’t want players to come in January, as you guys informed I am opposed to it,” he said.

“The only thing I said and I reiterate is that to bring in players they should be better than the ones we already have. The club has invested £130m in this squad; I don’t know if they can or can’t invest more. But I’m not in conditions to demand incorporations when the organisation has been so responsible.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

“That type of information [if discussions have taken place over potential targets] we only give if we are going to sign a player. What I don’t have any doubts about is that the club will do the maximum they can to resolve the needs.”

Premier League won't back down despite Covid issues

The Premier League is resisting calls to suspend all matches this weekend despite a raft of Covid-related postponements in the last 48 hours.

A statement read: “While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks, it is the league’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority.”

Whites team news for Arsenal

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is without Jamie Shackleton and Daniel James for the game against Arsenal but can welcome back Robin Koch.

Shackleton limped off during Tuesday's defeat at the Etihad and James, who was withdrawn at half-time, has now joined him in the treatment room.

"Shackleton and James are out and Koch is available, that's the novelties," said Bielsa in Thursday morning's press conference.

"Shackleton has a problem in his Achilles tendon and James has a problem in his adductor muscles."

German international Koch has not featured in the Under 23s but Bielsa says the time he has spent in training is enough to at least consider playing him.

"It not an evaluation we'll make just yet," said Bielsa.