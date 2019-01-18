Marcelo Bielsa casts verdict on Leeds United's acquisition of Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla

Marcelo Bielsa welcomed the arrival of a goalkeeper whose CV “speaks for itself” and praised Leeds United for pulling off a sizeable coup by signing Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid.

Leeds finalised Casilla’s free transfer from the Bernabeu yesterday, adding a full Spain international to their squad, following negotiations with the 32-year-old and the Spanish giants last week.

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

Casilla’s move involved no payment to Madrid and the former Espanyol player has agreed a four-and-a-half year contract at Elland Road, tying him to Leeds until 2023.

Bielsa was in the market for a second goalkeeper after losing Chelsea loanee Jamal Blackman to a broken leg in November.

The club’s original shortlist of options also included Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow and Fulham’s Fabri but United director of football Victor Orta targeted Casilla after learning that Real were willing to let him leave for nothing provided Leeds picked up the remaining cost of his contract in Madrid.

Casilla trained at Thorp Arch for the first time yesterday morning but will not play at Stoke City tomorrow with Bielsa planning to give the Spaniard additional time to integrate himself.

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper admits he's sick of 'spygate' talk ahead of Stoke City clash

He brings with him the experience of more than 130 La Liga appearances and was involved in the Real Madrid squads who won three successive Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018.

“We needed an alternative for the goalkeeper position,” Bielsa said. “I don’t have to make any comment on Casilla because his career speaks for itself.

“The fact that he has chosen to play in Leeds is a success for the institution. Victor Orta is responsible for the arrival of Kiko Casilla and the analysis of the compatibility of his skills with our play has been done by Marcus Abad, the goalkeeping coach.

“The fact that the goalkeeper comes from Real Madrid, the owner of this club should be proud being able to attract that kind of player.”

Casilla is playing outside his homeland for the first time as a professional but he won a cap with Spain in 2014 and has been with La Liga clubs throughout his career.

“I think he is the complete player,” Bielsa said. “He’s a good player when he has to block shots from the opponent, he’s a player with personality, he’s good with his feet and with balls in the air. We can’t say that one of these aspects is his strong point but I don’t see any weak points.

“Today has been his first training session so what I can say is that he won’t play against Stoke, even if he’s fit. We’ll see his evolution in the next few days and take a point of view.”

From Steven Gerrard to Neil Warnock - what opposition mangers have said about Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United's 'spygate' saga

Casilla’s arrival could spell the end of Peacock-Farrell’s run in Bielsa’s starting line-up after a near ever-present record under United’s head coach.

Peacock-Farrell, 22, has missed only one Championship match this season but was set to be dropped before Blackman broke his leg and his performances came in for criticism around Christmas.

Bielsa said Peacock-Farrell should be ready for the increase in competition and the threat to his shirt posed by the more experienced Casilla.

“I do exactly the same thing for each player,” Bielsa said. “The profession of a player is to be compared with others.

“We compare them to see who is going to be the starter. We compare them with the best ones to see who is going to the national team. We compare them with others to buy them or sell them. They know they have to submit to comparisons. It’s something that’s in the profession.”