Marc Roca's best moments as Leeds United close in on Bayern Munich man

The 25-year-old Spaniard made his breakthrough at Espanyol, establishing himself as a regular starter for the La Liga outfit until their relegation in 2020, after which the midfielder signed for Bayern.

Roca had to be content with making just 24 outings during two seasons at Bayern and only six league starts but the midfielder's quality and tough tackling has always shone through at Bayern, Espanyol and also for Spain's under-21s.

Roca helped Spain's under-21s win the under-21s European Championship of 2019 and here, via You Tube channel Sports Moments 2.0, are a selection of the holding midfielder's best moments so far.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...