Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites suffered disappointment at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday as their unbeaten run came to an end with a 1-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Leeds had not suffered a competitive defeat since their 3-0 loss to Chelsea back in May before Seagulls midfielder Pascal Groß struck a second-half winner to claim all three points for Graham Potter’s side.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, United looked a shadow of the team that thrashed recent European champions Chelsea at Elland Road the previous weekend.

“It was a very different match,” Roca told LUTV. “I think against Chelsea we did an incredible performance, we played at home with our fans. Here, we started not good, they [Brighton] started well, they played good. They know how they have to play.

“It was not our best performance. I think the first half was hard for us, the second half we started better but they score and after we couldn't score – then it's a little disappointing for us.

“[At half time], they said to us we have to change a little bit. We did our adjustments. I think the second half was better for us. But we were unlucky.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Marc Roca of Leeds in action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“I think we had our opportunities, they have as well their opportunities – the match could have been 1-0 or 0-1 at the end they won, a lot of things to improve on and we keep on going.”

The Whites only have to wait a couple of days to put things right – on Tuesday, Leeds will defend their 100% win record at Elland Road against an Everton side who are yet to claim a Premier League victory this term.

With the Toffees clash fast approaching, Roca is ready to put the Brighton performance behind him.

“This game is finished,” Roca said. "We have another opportunity.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Pascal Gross of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United at American Express Community Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)