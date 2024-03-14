'I can' - Marc Roca declares his next season Leeds United hope with new contract reveal
Marc Roca has declared his next season Leeds United hope and provided an update on another clause in his contract.
Spanish midfielder Roca was one of a host of senior players to depart Leeds last summer following the club's drop to the Championship on a relegation release loan exit clause.
The 27-year-old joined La Liga outfit Real Betis on loan for the 2023-24 campaign in which Roca has so far made 24 league starts in addition to outings in the Europa League and Europa Conference League.
Reports from Spain claim that Roca's future is a key worry for Betis fans, such has been his influence on the team. The midfielder has also reportedly now bought a house in Seville.
In the meantime, his parent club Leeds are chasing an immediate return to the Premier League and have their automatic promotion destiny in their own hands with nine games left.
Speaking in an interview with Spanish media outlet El Desmarque, Roca revealed that his contract contains another loan exit release clause whereby he could again depart Leeds next season if the club are not in the Premier League.
Roca, though, says he sincerely hopes that Daniel Farke's side will seal promotion and that he has left it up to his agents to sort his future, admitting that he is happy at Betis.
Roca said: "There is a clause like this year. If Leeds is not in the Premier League I can go out on loan again. Let's see. It depends on whether they go up or not.
"These are things out of my control. I sincerely hope they go up, because I wish them the best for all the teams I have been in. I am grateful to them, I wish them the best, it has been my home, and from there we will see."
Roca added: "The reality is that I am happy here. I am happy with my teammates, with the coaching staff, with the club workers... I feel happy here, me and my family. I have given my opinion to my agents so that they can try to do the best."
