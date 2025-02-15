Tottenham's Manor Solomon issues life at Leeds United verdict with message to fans and aim
Whites loan star Manor Solomon has issued a beaming verdict on his first six months at Leeds United with a message to the club’s fans and “big goal” aim.
Tottenham’s Israel international winger Solomon joined Leeds on a season-long loan at the end of August and the 25-year-old has since bagged seven goals and seven assists for Daniel Farke’s side.
The winger’s stellar contributions in January led to him winning the club’s JD Sports Player of the Month trophy, much to the thriving loanee’s delight.
Speaking to LUTV, Solomon issued a beaming verdict on life at Leeds so far as he saluted the support of the club’s fans and set his sight on achieving the big goal of promotion come the end of the campaign.
Solomon beamed: “So far, I've been feeling really good about everything. I'm really happy to be here, really happy with the fans and all aspects of the club and I just want to keep going.
"We have a really big goal ahead of us, we're doing really well but we want to maintain it and make sure that we're all celebrating at the end of the season.”
Declaring his delight at his player of the month award, Solomon said: “I really appreciate it. I feel the love and the warmth of the fans and I just want to make them happy, to keep going, to keep improving myself and to help the team as much as possible.”
