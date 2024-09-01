Manor Solomon gives his Leeds United debut verdict with vow and Whites future hope
Manor Solomon has issued his Leeds United debut verdict with a vow and Whites future hope.
Israel international attacker Solomon joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Tottenham on Tuesday and immediately went into boss Daniel Farke’s XI for Saturday’s Championship hosting of Hull City.
For Solomon, the appearance marked a first competitive outing since the end of last September, after which a knee injury curtailed the rest of his campaign. Solomon, though, had declared last week that he was now “fit and ready to show himself”, something he did from the very get-go of Saturday’s clash against the Tigers.
Having immediately impressed on the left wing, the 25-year-old was responsible for setting up the opening goal of the game in the second half, the winger darting to the byline and pulling back a cross for Mateo Joseph to convert in the 62nd minute.
For Solomon, it was a first assist in his very first game, and the Whites new boy now hopes many more will follow amid a vow to “every time” seek assists and goals.
“I really enjoyed it,” beamed Solomon, asked what he thought to his debut by LUTV. “It was a great debut because of the win and I am happy to contribute to the team. It's been a long time since I had an official game and I am so happy to be back and be helping the team."
Asked if he was happy with his assist, he declared: "Yeah, really happy. Every time I am on the pitch I will try to create chances, to score goals, to assist goals. I am happy it happened today and hope for many more in the future.”
