Manor Solomon gives his Leeds United debut verdict with vow and Whites future hope

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manor Solomon was quickly handed a Leeds debut in Saturday’s clash at home to Hull City.

Manor Solomon has issued his Leeds United debut verdict with a vow and Whites future hope.

Israel international attacker Solomon joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Tottenham on Tuesday and immediately went into boss Daniel Farke’s XI for Saturday’s Championship hosting of Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Solomon, the appearance marked a first competitive outing since the end of last September, after which a knee injury curtailed the rest of his campaign. Solomon, though, had declared last week that he was now “fit and ready to show himself”, something he did from the very get-go of Saturday’s clash against the Tigers.

Having immediately impressed on the left wing, the 25-year-old was responsible for setting up the opening goal of the game in the second half, the winger darting to the byline and pulling back a cross for Mateo Joseph to convert in the 62nd minute.

For Solomon, it was a first assist in his very first game, and the Whites new boy now hopes many more will follow amid a vow to “every time” seek assists and goals.

“I really enjoyed it,” beamed Solomon, asked what he thought to his debut by LUTV. “It was a great debut because of the win and I am happy to contribute to the team. It's been a long time since I had an official game and I am so happy to be back and be helping the team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he was happy with his assist, he declared: "Yeah, really happy. Every time I am on the pitch I will try to create chances, to score goals, to assist goals. I am happy it happened today and hope for many more in the future.”