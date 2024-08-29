Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manor Solomon has joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Tottenham.

New Leeds United signing Manor Solomon has declared his “favourite” position with his personal Whites aim and a fitness update.

Israel international attacker Solomon was unveiled as United’s sixth signing of the summer on Wednesday, penning terms on a season-long loan deal from Tottenham to Elland Road.

Following a season-long loan at Fulham, Solomon joined Tottenham from Shakhtar Donetsk last July but the new signing’s season was cut short by a knee injury in September which limited him to just six appearances for his new club.

Solomon, though, says he is now fit and “ready to go” with the aims of providing goals, assists and dribbles for his new team in whatever position boss Daniel Farke picks him.

The new Whites loanee says his best is on the left wing but that his aims will be the same from either the left flank, right flank or no 10 position.

Speaking to LUTV, Solomon was asked what he would bring to Leeds and what was his favourite position and reasoned: “I think my favourite position is on the left wing.

"I can play also on the right, as a no 10 but my preferred one is on the left wing and I will try to bring some creativity, some dribbling one against one and I will try to provide as many goals and assists that I can and just to help the team to get what we want to."

Solomon added: “Obviously I had a really tough season last season. I had an injury that happened at the beginning of the season and then for the majority of the season I couldn't play football.

"But now I am fit, I am ready to go, I am ready to show myself again, I am ready to go back to the biggest levels again and hopefully we will have a great season here at Leeds. We have one goal and everyone knows our goal and hopefully we will do it together."