Manchester United's home ground Old Trafford. Pic: Getty

When is Manchester United v Leeds United?

Marcelo Bielsa's side will travel to face arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 14.

It will be the opening Premier League game of the season for both teams as the new 2020/21 top flight campaign gets underway.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kick-off at Old Trafford is set for 12.30pm.

Is the match on TV?

Yes, the fixture has been selected by official Premier League broadcaster BT Sport for live TV.

How many tickets have Leeds been allocated?

Leeds United have been allocated 3,000 tickets for the game.

Old Trafford holds a capacity of 76,000 with supporters set to be allowed in without restrictions following the lifting of government Covid guidelines last month.

How can fans get tickets for the match? What time and when are they on sale to supporters?

Leeds United will put tickets on sale for the game initially on Wednesday, August 4 at 1pm.

Supporters who class as a 'Super Away Attendee' can purchase tickets first before they are released to supporters based on the club's away tracker.

A second sale will go live on Thursday, August 5 at 1pm for fans who attended nine or more away games in the 2019/20 campaign.

Finally, the remaining tickets will then go on sale to home season ticket holders on a first come, first served basis on Friday, August 6 at 1pm before a last sale to My Leeds Members on Monday, August 9 at 1pm.

Accessible Seating Tickets:

14 pairs of Ambulant Disabled tickets are available along with 14 Wheelchair spaces, each with a complimentary carer ticket. Additional Ambulant Disabled tickets are available but payment will be required for the additional carer tickets.

What prices are tickets for the game?

£30 adults

£22.50 young adults aged 18 to 20 years

£15 seniors aged 65+

£15 juniors aged 16 to 17 years

£10 juniors under 16 years

Are Leeds United providing official coach travel to Old Trafford?