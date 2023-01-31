Danish international midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered an ankle injury in Saturday’s 3-1 victory at home to Reading in the FA Cup fourth round. Eriksen was taken off in the 57th minute after being caught by Royals striker Andy Carroll and Manchester United have now released an injury update about the midfielder’s condition.

The Red Devils say that “while investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May.” Leeds are approaching two Premier League fixtures against their arch rivals from Manchester in the space of five days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds will take on Erik ten Haag’s side at Old Trafford in an evening kick-off on Wednesday, February 8 before the return fixture at Elland Road just four days later on Sunday, February 12. The Red Devils are in action tomorrow evening via the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at home to Nottingham Forest who were beaten 3-0 at the City Ground in the first leg.

INJURY BLOW: For Manchester United and boss Erik ten Hag, above. Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images.

Speaking about Eriksen’s injury at Tuesday’s pre-match press conference and as quoted by manutd.com, ten Hag admitted : “Of course, he is disappointed about it, we are disappointed about it. It happens in top football, you have to deal with it.”

Providing the rest of his team news, ten Hag revealed: “We have some issues. I think tomorrow that Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho will return in the game squad, but Scott McTominay will still be absent. I think also the next game [against Crystal Palace] he will be absent. We have to see how that process will go. And for the rest, I think everyone is fit.”