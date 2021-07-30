England international forward Marcus Rashford has been dealing with an ongoing shoulder issue and will now have surgery to resolve the problem before the start of the new Premier League season.

The 23-year-old will consequently miss the start of the new campaign which sees Leeds take on arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford over the opening weekend.

The Red Devils and Whites will lock horns at Old Trafford in a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday, August 14.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OUT: Manchester United's England international forward Marcus Rashford, left, will miss the 2021-22 Premier League opener against Leeds United at Old Trafford. Photo by Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images.

A statement released by Manchester United on Friday read: "Following consultation between Marcus, the manager, club medical staff and specialists, Marcus will undergo surgery imminently to resolve his shoulder injury.

“He will now focus on his rehabilitation in order to return as soon as possible."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.